New vaccination bus rolled out amid jabs drive

Keith Andrew Taylor from Russells Hall, gets his jab, helped by staff Levi Richards-Jones, from Willenhall, and Luckveer Dhesi, from Telford

The vehicle has been operational in Brierley Hill, Dudley, this week, and will remain at Moor Street car park until Saturday evening.

The area is seen as having a low vaccination uptake.

Anyone aged over 18 has been able to turn up for a vaccine. The bus will move to a new area next week.

It is joint project by Public Health England and the NHS and follows a bus that has begun operating in Wolverhampton.

Among those who came for a vaccine was Keith Taylor, aged 57, from the Russells Hall estate in Dudley, who said: "My brother made come and have it done. It was my first one. I just left it and left it. I feel better for having it now and protected."

Also in line was Alex Rayers, 23, from Stourbridge, who said: "I feel great having my vaccinate. I was going to have my vaccine next month. I have already got my second one booked for September."

Dudley Council's director of public health, Karen Wright, said the scheme was about supporting the vaccination roll-out in Dudley.

"We are trying to get everybody over the age of 18 vaccinated and there is a real push over the next four weeks," she said.

"This is one of our mobile clinics and there is also one taking place in Halesowen and Lye.

"This will be moving around the borough to support local access, as well as local walk-in centres, such as Tipton Sports Academy, which is the really big one, and we have also got pharmacies across the borough who are also offering vaccinations."

Brierley Hill is one area seen as having a low uptake.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "The uptake is some areas has been poorer than what we had hoped for.

"This is an ideal opportunity to bring it out into the community whilst they are out shopping or just walking around.

"It is incredibly important that people do take the vaccine that is offered, especially if they haven't had their first vaccine."

It comes as vaccination sites across the Black Country are throwing their doors open to adults this weekend in a vaccination drive.

The initiative, called the Big Walk-in Weekend, will allow anyone aged 18 or over to attend such sites from Friday to Sunday, with no appointments necessary.

The Black Country's flagship vaccination services at The Saddlers Centre, Aldersley Leisure Village, and Tipton Sports Academy will be open for walk-ins, as well as a number of other locations across the Black Country and West Birmingham.

Sally Roberts, chief nurse for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "With all adults now invited to receive their first vaccination, we’re encouraging anyone aged 18 and over who hasn’t had their first dose yet to visit one of our walk-in vaccination sites this weekend.

"We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to get their jab as quickly as possible, and our walk-in sites are perfect for those who want to drop in for their vaccine at a time that suits them.

"We have plenty of staff and plenty of vaccines for everybody, so please come on down."