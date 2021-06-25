One further Covid death in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in hospitals in the region have increased to 7,625.

Meanwhile, 1,508 people have died at care homes in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham after testing positive for Covid-19.

NHS England confirmed a further 13 deaths on Friday in the country's hospitals.

One death was announced a the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs County Hospital in Stafford, taking the total to 1,382.

Overall, 806 patients have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 746 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and 726 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

A total of 1,179 have died at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust. And 2,624 people have died at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

A total of 63,778,361 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 6,836,993 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,209,394 second doses have been carried out.