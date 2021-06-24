No further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham remains at 7,624.

Meanwhile, 1,508 people have died at care homes in the region after testing positive for Covid-19.

NHS England confirmed a further 11 deaths on Thursday in the country's hospitals.

Overall, 806 patients have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 746 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and 726 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

A total of 1,179 have died at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, and 1,381 deaths at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust.

And 2,624 people have died at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

A total of 63,439,292 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 6,804,003 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,185,124 second doses have been carried out.