Health bosses urge residents to help halt rise in Covid cases

Care home residents can now nominate an essential care giver to visit them, even if the resident is isolating, and attendance limits at weddings, funerals and other commemorative events will be based on how many people a Covid-secure venue can safely host with social distancing measures in place.

Step 4 of the Government’s roadmap from lockdown and the lifting of all restrictions has been pushed back to at least July 19 due to concerns over the rise in cases nationally and the emergence of the Delta variant.

And with Euro 2020 in full swing and more relaxed restrictions around social contact, people are being urged to get a free rapid Covid-19 test before they meet up with others.

Staffordshire has seen significant outbreaks in areas such as Leek and Newcastle-under-Lyme, and there have been more than 500 new cases in the last week.

Latest figures showing 131 people in Wolverhampton tested positive for Covid-19 in the seven days to 19 June, though the true number of new cases will likely be higher as a third of people with Covid-19 do not have any symptoms.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health and integrated care, Dr Johnny McMahon, urged residents to do all they can to reverse the recent rise in cases.

He said: “Staffordshire people have worked extremely hard to keep case rates low, but recent local outbreaks show that this virus can spread extremely quickly through our communities when given the opportunity.

“We can’t afford to let this happen and risk further delays in the easing of restrictions for people and businesses in the county, so I’m urging all residents to continue the hard work and keep following the rules and getting tested regularly.

“All adults are now eligible for their first dose of the vaccine, so if you are 18 and over, please book an appointment as soon as possible.”

Wolverhampton Council is encouraging people across the city to take a rapid coronavirus test twice a week, ideally three or four days apart.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “With the Delta variant now being the most dominant strain, and infection rates continuing to rise, it’s even more important that people do all they can to stop the spread.

“So, whether you are off to work or the gym, or planning to meet up with friends and family to watch the Euros, for a coffee or meal, a big night out or any other social occasion, you should get a regular rapid Covid-19 test before doing so.

“This will give you the peace of mind that you are not unknowingly carrying the virus and potentially putting your friends, family or colleagues at risk.

“Rapid tests are free and you’ll get your result inside 30 minutes, so get up, get tested and help us get back to normal quicker.”