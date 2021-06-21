No new coronavirus deaths recorded at region's hospitals

By Jamie Brassington

There have been no new coronavirus deaths reported across the region or England today.

The Government said there were five Covid-19 deaths elsewhere across the UK, bringing the overall total to 127,981.

At hospitals across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham, there have been a total of 7,623 deaths since the pandemic began.

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford County and Royal Stoke University Hospital, has recorded 1,381 deaths in total.

In the Black Country, there has been: 806 total deaths at the Wolverhampton NHS Trust; 746 at the Dudley NHS Trust; 1,179 at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust; and 726 deaths at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

At the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, there has been 2,623 deaths.

A further 1,482 people have died in the region’s care homes.

Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

