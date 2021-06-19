MP urges Government to ‘get a grip’ on cancer backlog

Warley MP John Spellar

John Spellar has called on ministers to urgently "get a grip" on the issue, which has seen thousands of cancer patients go undiagnosed as a result of the NHS's focus on coronavirus.

A letter to the Prime Minister warns the country is facing "the most serious crisis in cancer in a generation". It says: "Put starkly, every four weeks delay in cancer treatment reduces survival on average by 10% per cent.

"Clinicians are already reporting that more patients are now presenting with late stage cancers which have past the point of being curable.”

Warley MP Mr Spellar said: “The Government must get a grip of this issue urgently. Part of the rationale for going into lockdown and people accepting restrictions on their freedoms was to stop the NHS from being overwhelmed and save lives.