Two more Covid deaths recorded at region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths at hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham rose to 7,623.

One death was recorded at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford County and Royal Stoke University Hospital, where the total number of deaths is now 1,381.

One death was recorded at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust where 726 patients have died.

At The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust 806 patients have died.

The total number of deaths at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, remains at 746.

A total of 1,179 people have died at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

And 2,623 people have died at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.