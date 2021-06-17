Over 1,000 take up Covid vaccine as part of mobile bus pilot in Wolverhampton

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal and Dr Raj Mohindroo outside the mobile vaccine bus in Blakenhall

The mobile vaccine bus will relocate to outside Mecca Bingo on the Springvale Retail Park, in Bilston, on Friday between 3pm and 8pm, and on Saturday between 10am and 6pm.

It follows a successful pilot of the mobile vaccine service last week in Phoenix Park, in Blakenhall, saw more than 1,000 people receive doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

To make sure as many people as possible can get their vaccine, the bus will be offering Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to anyone who is eligible. First and second doses will be available, although injections must be at least eight weeks apart.

Anyone over the age of 21, or who will turn 21 by July 1, can get their vaccination at the bus without needing to book. Vaccines will also be offered to anyone aged 18 or over who lives in a household with other adults over the age of 21.

To support the bus, Wolverhampton Community Champions will be dropping off leaflets at homes in the area to let residents know the bus is coming and invite them to get their jabs.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “Piloting the vaccine bus in Blakenhall last week showed how effective this partnership approach is.

“By taking the vaccine out to where they are need most, supported by a team of volunteers and community champions, more than 1,000 people had easy access to their life-saving vaccine.

“Data from Public Health England has shown that two doses of the vaccine are highly effective against hospitalisation from the more transmissible Delta variant, so now is the time to get as many people vaccinated as possible, before rates rise further.

“It is important that people have their second dose as soon as possible too, as that will give them the best level of protection against this deadly virus. That’s why the vaccine bus is also offering second doses as well, although these must be at least eight weeks after the first dose.”

The bus is being run in a partnership between Wolverhampton Council and the Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group.

Dr Kam Ahmed, Wolverhampton GP and Covid vaccination programme lead, added: “The bus is travelling across the city to increase uptake in particular areas such as Blakenhall last week and now Bilston.