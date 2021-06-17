One more coronavirus death recorded in region

It means the total number of deaths at hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham rose to 7,621.

The death was recorded at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust where 806 patients have now died.

The total number of deaths at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, remains at 746.

And 2,623 people have died at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

Meanwhile 725 patients have died at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, and 1,179 have died at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

A further 1,482 people have died in the region’s care homes.