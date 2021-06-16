Freedom delay: Public backs PM as vaccine race steps up

Boris Johnson

An expressandstar.com poll showed overwhelming support in the decision by Boris Johnson.

Asked if they backed the delay, 72 per cent of those taking part in the survey said Yes and 28 per cent No.

The results match national surveys, which suggest the public are behind the government’s strategy, despite high profile campaigns and demonstrations from those opposing lockdown measures.

Experts say the country is now in a race between the virus and the vaccine.

New evidence says that people who have been double vaccinated are up to 98 per cent less likely to end up in hospital with Covid-19. And evidence from countries like Israel suggests that the UK is getting close to vaccination levels that will start to make a real impact in getting the country back to normality.

All adults in England should be able to book their first Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the week, health leaders have suggested.

Sir Simon Stevens said that the NHS would “finish the job” of the Covid-19 vaccination programme to the “greatest extent possible” over the next four weeks during the extension of lockdown. He said just one per cent of hospital beds in England are occupied by patients with Covid-19. And the average age of people in hospital has “flipped” thanks to the vaccination programme – now there are more younger people seeking care, who typically have better outcomes.

Meanwhile, the NHS has been given orders to “gear up” for new Covid-19 treatments, which it expects to come online in the next few months which will also help to prevent severe illness and death. These new treatments are expected to be given to people in the community, without the need for hospital treatment, within three days of infection.

Sir Simon told yesterday’s NHS annual conference: “It is now very important that we use the next four weeks to finish the job to the greatest extent possible for the Covid vaccination programme, which has been a historic signature achievement in terms of the effectiveness of delivering by the NHS – over 60 million doses now administered. By July 19 we aim to have offered perhaps two thirds of adults across the country double jabs.

Pacing

“And we’re making great strides also in extending the offer to all adults, today people aged 23 and 24 are able to vaccinate through the National Booking Service. I expect that by the end of this week, we’ll be able to open up the National Booking Service to all adults age 18 and above.

“Of course, vaccine supply continues to be constrained, so we’re pacing ourselves at precisely the rate of which we’re getting that extra vaccine supply between now and July 19.”

Sir Simon added: “At the moment about one per cent of hospital beds in England are occupied by patients with a Covid diagnosis and the age distribution has really flipped as a result of vaccination. Back in January, it was 60/40 – 60 per cent of beds occupied by people over 65, 40 per cent occupied by people under 65.

“Now it’s flipped to 30/70, so it’s about 30 per cent occupied by people aged 65 and over 70 per cent by younger people whose prospects are much greater.”

On new Covid-19 treatments he added: “We expect that we will begin to see further therapies that will actually treat coronavirus and prevent severe illness and death.

“Today I’m asking the health service to gear up for what are likely to be a new category of such treatments, so-called neutralising monoclonal antibodies, which are potentially going to become available to us within the next several months.”