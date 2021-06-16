Dedicated hospital volunteer returns to service after Covid absence

Rob Kingston

Rob Kingston, aged 77, of West Bromwich, is a familiar face for many who visit Sandwell Hospital, where he has volunteered there for 11 years.

Mr Kingston, who was previously based on the ward Lyndon 2, has returned to a slightly different role - helping to deliver essential items to patients brought to the hospital by their relatives.

Mr Kingston, who has received two doses of the vaccine, said: "I have missed it so much.

"I get real satisfaction from supporting the patients and staff, so after over a year of not doing it, I’m so glad to be back.

"I’m now based in main reception but the role does take me all around the hospital. It’s a really rewarding job and both the patients and relatives are so grateful that I’m able to help them.

"It’s so lovely to see and speak to so many patients and staff.

"I also assist patients in helping them to various departments where they will need to either have a blood test taken or an X-ray carried out.

"Being back at the hospital is like coming home for me."

He previously worked at Sandwell Hospital as an operating department orderly before retiring in 2009. He was so keen to return, he decided to take up volunteering.

"It feels good for my soul volunteering in a hospital, as it’s nice to help people in their time of need and give back. I love it so much as we are like one big family, from the consultants to the nurses, to the HCAs, to the porters," he said.