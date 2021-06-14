Readers give mixed reactions to lockdown easing delays

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is expected to announce that the road map easing earmarked for June 21 will be delayed for four weeks to July 19.

It comes amid the emergence of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in the UK, formerly known as the Indian variant.

Some readers disagreed with the Prime Minister's plans to delay lockdown, while others backed the move in helping the UK battle coronavirus.

Reacting on the Express & Star's Facebook page, Anthony Smith said: "He is perfectly right to do this, save lives and protect the NHS. I'm sure we can wait another four weeks. I would rather that than have another lockdown."

Bianca Namutulo said: "All because Boris once again took far too long to close the border to India and now a fourth wave is on its way, which could have been avoided and June 21 would be going ahead."

Oleh Krawec said: "If the borders into the UK hadn’t been a free for all then Boris may have been able to keep his promise.

"Wait for September we are more than likely going into another lockdown."

Robert Dean Payton said: "Well if it stops another big spike in infections then its the right decision, plus it gives more time to get vaccinations out."

Natalie Cannell said :"People will just stop listening, enough is enough."

Sunny Kazz said: "Its all a scam. Sick of it so let us free."

Meanwhile, on the Shropshire Star Facebook page, Sue Renshaw said: "Unless I see compelling facts and figures to prove the need for a four week delay, then no, it's not the right decision in my opinion.

"Many people are already ignoring the guidance, and this will only increase if there is a delay.

"Just continue with the mask wearing and responsible social distancing where possible, but go ahead with the original plan to end restrictions."

Jules Harris said: "After not closing our borders, and allowing the Indian variant in, and then mingling at the G7 without masks, it reeks of hypocrisy."