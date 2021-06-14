Covid patient dies in Dudley as UK death toll rises by three

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at hospitals in the Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire by date of death, as of June 14. Data: NHS England

The patient died at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley on Saturday.

It means 745 people have now died at the hospital after contracting Covid-19. Across the Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire 7,617 people have died with the virus in hospitals.

A further 1,482 people have died in the region's care homes.

The UK-wide death toll, which only includes deaths within 28 days of a positive test, increased by three to 127,907 on Monday.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 7,742 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

Government data up to June 13 shows that of the 71,672,208 jabs given in the UK so far, 41,698,429 were first doses - a rise of 147,228 on the previous day.