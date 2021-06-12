Hundreds of staff at Dudley hospital trust 'opt out' of Covid vaccine

At the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, 4.86 per cent of workers have been recorded as refusing the vaccine.

Diane Wake, chief executive, the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, said they encourage staff to protect themselves but vaccination is an individual choice.

She said: “Vaccines are extremely important in the fight against Covid-19 and we encourage all our staff to protect themselves.

"We have shared the benefits of vaccination through all our usual methods of staff communication, supported by one-to-one discussions with managers and webinars for BAME colleagues so they can discuss any individual concerns they may have.