Hundreds of staff at Dudley hospital trust 'opt out' of Covid vaccine

By Jordan ReynoldsDudleyCoronavirusPublished:

About 240 workers at Dudley's hospital trust have "opted out" of having the Covid vaccine.

At the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, 4.86 per cent of workers have been recorded as refusing the vaccine.

Diane Wake, chief executive, the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, said they encourage staff to protect themselves but vaccination is an individual choice.

She said: “Vaccines are extremely important in the fight against Covid-19 and we encourage all our staff to protect themselves.

"We have shared the benefits of vaccination through all our usual methods of staff communication, supported by one-to-one discussions with managers and webinars for BAME colleagues so they can discuss any individual concerns they may have.

"However, we recognise that having the Covid vaccination is still an individual choice.”

Coronavirus
Health
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds

Reporter@jreynolds_star

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News