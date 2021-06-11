Warning as Covid cases rise in Dudley

There are currently 33.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Dudley borough - a 67.8 per cent increase compared to figures recorded four weeks ago.

There are particularly high rates in Halesowen, Brierley Hill and Kingswinford South areas and the delta variant now being in Dudley believed to be 40 per cent more infectious and easier to spread from one person to another.

Dudley Council is urging everyone to get the jab when offered, with those who have not yet taken up the offer of a jab being reminded that it’s not too late. The authority is also asking everyone to do twice weekly symptom free testing and keep hands clean to help suppress the virus.

The largest number of cases is in the 10 to 19 age group with the second largest number of cases being in the 30 to 39 age group.

Dudley Council is working with partners to help fight the virus and people can take advantage of a number of ‘pop-up’ sites offering testing advice, testing kits and help with getting a Covid jab. Symptom free Lateral Flow Tests can be collected from the stalls and information about the virus is available.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "We are at a pivotal point in our fight against the pandemic and, despite the amazing progress we are making with the vaccine rollout, Covid-19 continues to present us with huge challenges.

"We need to do all we can to help us stay on track with the road map and I recognise how badly everyone wants their normal everyday activities such as going to the pub, meeting friends and family and playing sport, to continue.

"Vaccination is going well in Dudley borough, but we need to do more and the most important action we can take is to get our vaccine when offered. By distancing where possible, wearing a mask in enclosed spaces, reducing social contact where possible, and washing hands and we can all do our bit to keep rates down.

"I would also urge everyone who is not experiencing any symptoms to do lateral flow tests twice weekly from home and anyone who has any symptoms, no matter how mild, to pursue a full PCR test."

Kingswinford resident, Julie Butcher, said: "I use lateral flow testing twice weekly as I work in a Dudley borough school and want to do all I can to protect my colleagues, pupils and their families.

"It’s so simple to do and I would encourage other people to do the same so that we can continue on our way back to normality."

The pop-up stall will be at Stourbridge Ryemarket from June 14 to 18, Dudley Churchill Precinct from June 21 to 25and Brierley Hill Market on June 29 and July 1 and 2.