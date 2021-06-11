Two further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths at hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham increased to 7,612.

Meanwhile a further 1,482 have died in the region's care homes after testing positive for Covid.

NHS England confirmed a further nine deaths on Friday in the country's hospitals.

One death was announced at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford County and Royal Stoke University Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 1,380.

While one death was recorded at the Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

Overall, 805 patients have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 805 patients have died at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, and 743 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust.

A total of 1,719 have died at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

And 2,616 people have died at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

A total of 59,032,003 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 6,409,926 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 4,810,225 second doses have been carried out.