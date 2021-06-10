Over 100,000 Wolverhampton residents given maximum protection against Covid-19

Latest figures show a total of 254,409 vaccinations have now been administered in Wolverhampton – with 148,301 residents receiving their first dose and 106,108 having had both.

Anyone who is aged 25-plus, or who will turn 25 before July 1, can book their vaccination at nhs.uk/covidvaccine

The vaccine is also available to the clinically extremely vulnerable, people with a learning disability, frontline health and social care workers and people in receipt of Carer's Allowance or who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal,Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “The vaccine is the best protection we have against Covid-19.

“It significantly reduces your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from Covid-19, and of catching and spreading Covid-19 to others.

“It’s brilliant news that over 100,000 residents now have maximum protection from Covid-19 after receiving both doses of the vaccine, and that another 148,000 have at least some protection following their first jab.

“If you’re aged 25 or over, or are otherwise eligible, please book your jab as soon as possible and, if you’ve already had your first jab, make sure you get your second as soon as it is due.”

For more information about the vaccine, including the answers to frequently asked questions, visit wolverhampton.gov.uk/vaccine or nhs.uk/covid-vaccination

People will need to register with a GP surgery in England in order to receive the vaccine. For more details, visit nhs.uk/nhs-services/gps