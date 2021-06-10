No further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths at hospitals in the region remains at 7,610.

Meanwhile a further 1,482 have died in the region's care homes after testing positive for Covid. A further 23 deaths were confirmed in care homes in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham in the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday.

NHS England confirmed a further six deaths on Thursday in the country's hospitals.

Overall, 805 patients have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 805 patients have died at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, and 743 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust.

A total of 1,719 have died at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust and 1,379 have died at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust.

And 2,616 people have died at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

A total of 58,609,910 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 6,381,780 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 4,764,264 second doses have been carried out.