New testing site joins mobile unit at New Cross

Both testing units are open to anyone who does not have symptoms of coronavirus, without appointment.

The new pop-up site is based in a marquee close to Outpatients and Maternity and is open 8am until 4pm daily.

The mobile unit is situated outside the Urgent Care Centre and is open 10am to 7pm every day.

People who are getting a test before visiting a friend or relative in the hospital are asked to arrive for their test at least 40 minutes before their visiting time to ensure they can receive their result.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: “Regular rapid testing helps control the spread of coronavirus, as one in three people with Covid-19 don’t have any symptoms of it, but could still pass it on to others.

“As New Cross is such as busy location, we want to make it easier for people to take a rapid test before they visit, so have added an additional testing site close to Outpatients, but please allow 40 minutes before your visiting time, to allow for your test and to get the results.”

Professor David Loughton CBE, chief executive of the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said: “About one in three people with Covid-19 do not have symptoms but can still infect others. Regular testing, and also testing before coming to any of our sites, helps to check if you have the virus and can therefore help keep our staff and patients safe. I would encourage all our patients and visitors to get a test before attendance.”

People can also get a free rapid test at the Civic Centre, The Hub at Ashmore Park and the Jamia Masjid Bilal, while free home test kits can be collected from the mobile unit, the Civic Centre, The Hub at Ashmore Park, PCR test centres, Bilston Market, Wolverhampton Market, WV Active Aldersley, WV Active Bilston-Bert Williams, WV Active Central, Wolverhampton Swimming and Fitness Centre, a number of city schools and from local pharmacies offering the Pharmacy Collect service.

Up to two boxes can be collected at a time, containing a total of 14 home test kits. The kits include step-by-step instructions to complete the test, and people are reminded they should register their result, even if it is negative.

More information on rapid testing, including advice about how to take the test at home, is available at wolverhampton.gov.uk/get-tested.