Number of Covid patients in region's hospitals decreases

The number of Covid patients requiring hospital treatment has decreased compared to the previous week

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospitals in the region for Covid-19 by 8am on Tuesday, June 1, was down from 48 on the same day the previous week.

The number of patients being cared for with coronavirus at two trusts in the region increased in one week, while two other trusts were caring for fewer patients than they were the previous week and a further trust was caring for the same amount of patients.

A total of 18 coronavirus patients were being cared for at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust as of June 1 – down from 21 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at the trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 remained unchanged compared to four weeks ago.

At the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, 10 coronavirus patients were being cared for as of June 1 – up from seven the previous week.

The number of beds at the trust occupied by people who tested positive also remained unchanged compared to four weeks ago.

Eight coronavirus patients were being cared for at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust as of June 1 – down from 15 the previous week.

The number of beds at the Dudley trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 38 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 13.

'Significantly reduced'

At the University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) NHS Trust, four coronavirus patients were being cared for as of June 1 – up from three on the same day the pervious week.

The number of beds at UHNM occupied by people who tested positive for the virus decreased by 67 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago there were 12.

And the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust was caring for two Covid patients as of June 1 – in line with the same day the previous week.

There were five beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust.

John Oxtoby, medical director at UHNM said: “The number of patients at University Hospitals of North Midlands being treated for Covid-19 remains significantly reduced. This is a positive step forward and evidence that the vaccination roll out together with the slow easing of lockdown measures and guidance around hands, face and space and fresh air is working.

“It also shows that our local community are really playing their part in helping to limit the spread of infection by following guidance which hopefully will reduce the risk and impact of any potential third wave.”

The figures also show that in the week to May 30, 16 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust; six to the Walsall trust; six to the Dudley trust; four to the Wolverhampton trust; and four to UHNM.

Across England there were 776 people in hospital with Covid as of June 1, with 123 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.