Further Covid death in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths at hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham now stands at 7,610.

Meanwhile a further 1,482 have died in the region's care homes after testing positive for Covid.

NHS England confirmed a further six deaths on Wednesday in the country's hospitals.

The one death was announced at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,719.

No further deaths were confirmed in other hospitals in the region in the latest figures.

Overall, 805 patients have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 805 patients have died at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, and 743 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust.

A total of 1,379 have died at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs County Hospital in Stafford and the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

And 2,616 people have died at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

A total of 58,206,264 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 6,354,472 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 4,721,253 second doses have been carried out.