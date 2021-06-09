Council u-turns on plans to redevelop park after campaign by residents

A council has u-turned on plans to develop a park for housing after a backlash from residents.

The park. Photo: Google
Sandwell Council had written to residents outlining proposals to carry out "ground investigation works" of Goldicroft Park in Wednesbury.

The letter, published last month, said the work would "inform the suitability for the redevelopment of the site for housing".

But the proposals prompted the launch of an opposition campaign group by residents, alongside a petition.

However, Sandwell Council leader Rajbir Singh said in a statement on Wednesday: "The information from the site investigations would have been used to develop options for the future of the site, which would have been subject to further public consultation before any decision was taken.

"However, given the level of objection to the site investigations, and listening to the voices of ward members and residents I have agreed, as part of my commitment to protect Sandwell’s green spaces and build a cleaner, greener, safer borough, that we will not be progressing with plans for new housing on Goldicroft Park."

