Further 23 Covid deaths in region's care homes and two in hospitals

Two deaths were confirmed in the region's hospitals, meaning the total number of deaths now stands at 7,609.

Meanwhile, 23 deaths were confirmed in the region's care homes in the latest figures – meaning 1,482 have died after testing positive for Covid.

In the figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) this week, eight deaths were confirmed in Staffordshire, six in Birmingham, three in Wolverhampton, three in Sandwell, two in Walsall and one in Dudley.

NHS England confirmed a further 12 deaths on Tuesday in the country's hospitals.

Two deaths were announced at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 805.

No further deaths were confirmed in other hospitals in the region in the latest figures.

Overall, 805 patients have died at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, 743 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and 1,718 at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

A total of 1,379 have died at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs County Hospital in Stafford and the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

And 2,616 people have died at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

A total of 57,844,499 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 6,337,716 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 4,674,675 second doses have been carried out.