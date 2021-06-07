Mobile Covid testing unit to remain at New Cross Hospital

The mobile testing unit outside New Cross Hospital

The unit is situated outside the Urgent Care Centre and is open between 10am and 7pm every day to anyone who does not have symptoms of coronavirus, without appointment.

People who are getting a test before visiting a friend or relative in the hospital are asked to arrive for their test at least 30 minutes before their visiting time to ensure they can receive their result.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “Getting tested for coronavirus regularly is important, as one in three people with Covid-19 do not have any symptoms but could still spread the virus to family and friends, even after vaccination.

“Regular rapid testing helps to identify positive cases early and stop this onward spread.

“Having the mobile unit at New Cross means it’s easy for people to take a rapid test before they visit, but please allow 30 minutes before your visiting time, to allow for your test and to get the results.”

People can also get a free rapid test at the Civic Centre, the Hub at Ashmore Park and the Jamia Masjid Bilal. While free home test kits can be collected from the mobile unit, the Civic Centre, the Hub at Ashmore Park, PCR test centres, Bilston Market, Wolverhampton Market, WV Active Aldersley, WV Active Bilston-Bert Williams, WV Active Central, Wolverhampton Swimming and Fitness Centre, a number of city schools and from local pharmacies offering the pharmacy collect service.

Up to 14 home tests can be collected at any one time. The kits include step-by-step instructions to complete the test, and people are reminded they should register their result, even if it is negative.