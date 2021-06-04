Warning to be vigilant in Wolverhampton as national Covid Indian variant cases continue to rise

The rise of the Delta variant – formerly known as the Indian variant – has to leaders issuing the plea for residents to take extra care.

It comes as fears continue to grow over whether the variant could lead to a third wave – and delay the easing of restrictions on June 21.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "Despite everyone's best efforts, Covid-19 hasn't gone away and unfortunately we are now seeing evidence that it is starting to make a resurgence in some parts of the country.

"It's really important that we avoid a third wave by stopping this deadly virus in its tracks and preventing the Delta variant from taking hold here in Wolverhampton."