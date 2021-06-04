Two further Covid deaths reported in region's hospitals

It means the total number of Covid deaths in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham now stands at 7,606.

A further 1,459 have died in care homes in the region after testing positive for coronavirus – after a further 23 deaths were announced on Wednesday.

NHS England confirmed a further five deaths on Friday in the country's hospitals.

One death was announced at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 743.

And one death was announced at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs County Hospital in Stafford and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where there has now been 1,379 deaths.

Overall, 803 have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 723 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, and 1,718 at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.