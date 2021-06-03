Two Covid deaths confirmed in region's hospitals

It means the total number of Covid deaths in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham now stands at 7,604.

A further 1,459 have died in care homes in the region after testing positive for coronavirus – after a further 23 deaths were announced on Wednesday.

NHS England confirmed a further 12 deaths on Thursday in the country's hospitals.

Two deaths were announced at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 742. The deaths were recorded on May 8 and June 1, but only announced on Thursday.

Overall, 803 have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 723 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, and 1,718 at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

There have been 1,378 deaths at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust.

And 2,616 people have died at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 55,660,196 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 6,243,089 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 4,351,780 second doses have been carried out.