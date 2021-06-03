Rapid Covid tests available at Kidderminster pharmacies

Crest Pharmacies in Linden Avenue and Franche Road – inside the Co-op supermarket – are now offering convenient locations to get a rapid test.

The tests are free, and available for adults and children who are 12 years and over. They are self-administered in the store and then the result is sent to your phone in around 30 minutes.

To get a test, you need to book online via our website: www.worcestershire.gov.uk/communitytesting

Dr. Kathryn Cobain, director for public health for Worcestershire said: “We really appreciate local pharmacies joining our efforts in stopping the spread of coronavirus. and welcome the Crest Pharmacy Group offering to play its part and for all that it has done so far. Rapid testing is still just as important, alongside vaccination, in helping to keep ourselves and those around us safe.”

“As restrictions ease getting a regular test is one of the things, we can all do, to help keep the number of cases down and make sure we continue to return to a normal way of life. We have made great progress in Worcestershire, let’s do everything we can to keep going in the right direction.”

Hatim Adamjee, pharmacy manager at Crest Pharmacy Linden added: “It’s great to be able to support our customers and the local community to keep themselves safe and well. We are all looking forward to more restrictions easing and life getting back to normal and we are very happy to be doing our bit to achieve this.”