Dudley Mayor urges residents to get their Covid vaccine

Councillor Anne Millward gets her second Covid vaccine

The first citizen, Councillor Anne Millward, attended the vaccination centre at the Black Country Living Museum this week.

And with the variant from India continuing to transmit at a rapid rate and cases rising, the mayor urged people to get the jab to give the borough the best possible chance of returning to normality as soon as possible.

Councillor Anne Millward, the Mayor of Dudley, said: "I’m pleased to report on both occasions it was a relatively painless process and I have had no side effects at all from the vaccine.

"For a big centre, it is superbly organised and I was in and out to get it done very quickly.

"The vaccine is the biggest weapon we have in the fight against the coronavirus and that is why I have had it, and I would urge everyone else in the borough to have it too."