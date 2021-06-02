Council urges for caution amid rise in coronavirus cases

Staffordshire County Council said case rates increased over the bank holiday weekend.

The local authority also said there is a growing number of Indian variants being found within the county.

The council's cabinet member for public health said: "The emergence of the Indian variant is a growing cause for concern for Staffordshire and we are monitoring the situation closely.

"We are asking residents to continue do their bit to stop the variant of concern getting a foothold in the county."

Residents living within Staffordshire have been asked to maintain following Covid-19 guidelines, take up the jab when offered and get tested twice a week.

Under current rules, up to 30 people can meet outdoors, while indoor gatherings are limited to six people or two households.

People are still advised to continue to work from home.