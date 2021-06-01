Wolverhampton church turns into vaccine centre

Front, superintendant pharmacist Asif Alidina with Reverend Teddy Siwila, Councillor Paul Singh and helpers at the vaccine centre

Medical teams have set up base at Springdale Methodist Church in Penn, Wolverhampton, where they are offering Pfizer jabs to all age groups seven days a week.

Wolverhampton Councillor Paul Singh has been working with Asif Alidina, the owner and pharmacist at Pennfields Pharmacy on Jeffcock Road to find a suitable venue to set up a vaccination hub.

And the pharmacy, in association with Springdale Methodist Church, launched the new vaccine centre on Saturday.

Springdale Methodist Church, where in conjunction with Pennfields Pharmacy, they have crated a vaccine centre

It is hoped that this additional centre will help the people in the local neighbourhood, especially the elderly and vulnerable residents, to assess the vaccination programme easily and locally to them.

The additional site has been welcomed by the community, MPs and councillors.

Stuart Anderson, MP for Wolverhampton South West, said: “The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme is a key step in our recovery from Covid-19.

“I would like to thank Paul Singh who has been working with the team at Pennfields Pharmacy to mobilise the Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic at Springdale Church.”

Front, superintendant pharmacist Asif Alidina with Reverend Teddy Siwila, Councillor Paul Singh and helpers at the vaccine centre

Workers at the church vaccination hub are hoping to administer 1,000 vaccinations per week for the duration of the summer.

Paul Singh, Conservative Councillor for the Penn Ward of Wolverhampton Council, said: “I welcome the extension to the local Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“The new clinic at Springdale Church will help our community in Penn and further afield be protected against Covid-19.

“It has been great to work with Asif and his team from the beginning to now being able to deliver this vital service.