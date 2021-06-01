Four coronavirus deaths recorded in region's hospitals over Bank Holiday weekend

Data released today revealed there was one death in Birmingham, with three more over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Today is the first day since last year that Britain recorded no new Covid-associated deaths.

The total number of Covid deaths in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham stands at 7,599.

Official statistics have shown that a further 1,436 have died in care homes in the region after testing positive for the virus.

The four deaths were all confirmed at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust where the death toll is 2,616.

The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Heartlands, Solihull and Good Hope hospitals. No deaths were announced at the other trusts.

It means the the toll at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, is at 803. Overall, a total of 1,717 people have died at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, 740 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, and 722 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust. At the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS trust 1,377 have died.

Meanwhile, a total of 54,883,579 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date, including first and second doses. In the Midlands, 6,212,652 first doses have been administered along with 4,233,508 second doses.