Walk-in appointments for second doses of Covid vaccine

Anyone who has received their first dose at Tipton Sports Academy or the Saddlers Centre and was given a second appointment 10 to 12 weeks later, is invited to come along and get their second dose early from now on.

To qualify, a full eight weeks must have elapsed since the first dose and you must not already have an appointment booked at eight weeks.

Anyone this applies to can simply go along to the relevant centre before 6pm, seven days a week.

You are asked to bring your vaccination card or other proof that you received your first dose at that centre.

The move by local vaccination leads will enable more people to get the maximum protection sooner, in line with updated national guidance to help minimise the impact of the new variant first identified in India.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, and local vaccination programme lead, said: “While the first dose provides a good level of protection from the harmful effects of the virus, the second dose is crucial to giving you the maximum benefit so we’re strongly urging people to come forward at eight weeks and receive it.

“Please don’t try to access these sites if it hasn’t been eight weeks yet though, as you will not be given your second dose and will be asked to come back later.