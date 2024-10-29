Young Rugeley woman suffers stroke after doctors GP fails to stop contraceptive pill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Danielle Jones, 29, from Rugeley, Stafford, attended the GP practice on October 7, 2020, complaining of severe headaches, nausea light sensitivity and aura – visual disturbances. But the GP failed to stop her contraceptive pill.

Instead, Danielle was told by practitioners to monitor her symptoms and just six months later she began experiencing of pins and needles and the loss of sensation down her left side.

Shockingly, on April 4, 2021, Danielle collapsed, and CT and MRI scans later found that the 29-year-old had suffered a stroke.

Following her diagnosis, she instructed the medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate her care and help her access rehabilitation services.

Following World Stroke Day, the group has called for lessons to be learned after the GP practice, through NHS Resolution, admitted that there was "a failure to cease" Danielle's combined contraceptive pill when she attended on October 7, 2020.

The practice also admitted that 'on the balance of probability', had the pill been stopped, Danielle's stroke on April 4, 2021, "would have been avoided" and said it was "very sorry for the shortcomings in care provided."

According to UK Medical Eligibility Criteria for Contraceptive Use guidelines, migraine with aura at any age of a person taking the pill is classified as a category four incident – the highest rating, indicating an "unacceptable health risk and should not be prescribed."

In a letter, the practice apologised for the 'error', pleading that it is "committed to learning, improving the quality of care and reducing the risk of this type of incident happening again".

Danielle before the stoke

Danielle's solicitor, Tom Fletcher, said: "The past three-and-a-half years have been incredibly difficult for Danielle as she tries to come to terms with having had a stroke at such a young age and how this has impacted her life.

"While nothing will ever change what she’s been through, we welcome the GP practice’s admission and confirmation that it intends to learn lessons from what happened.

“We’re now working with the practice to reach a settlement which will ensure Danielle receives the specialist care and support she needs to maximise her recovery.

“In the meantime, her story outlines the devastating consequences of stroke and how it’s vital that patient safety is improved to help prevent others from suffering like Danielle.

“Danielle’s case, in particular, highlights the importance of patients being under a doctor’s care when it comes to the contraceptive pill. It’s now readily available on the high street, with people able to pick it up from their local chemist, and there’s a potential for this to cause issues for those taking it if they aren’t appropriately monitored.”

Prior to her stoke, Danielle worked as Business Development Executive, she went to the gym twice a week and enjoyed socialising with her friends.

Danielle after the stroke

However, following her diagnosis, she underwent a phased return to work and suffers from fatigue and memory problems.

Danielle said: "I'd never heard of anyone having a stroke at my age, so it came as a huge shock when I was told what had happened and it took a long time for me to comprehend what it could mean for my future.

"I had always enjoyed working out and seeing friends, but after the stroke, I found it a lot tougher. Some days, I even struggle to get out of the house and my mental health has really dipped as a result.

"I'm so thankful for the support I've had, but to this day I still wonder how differently things would have been if my pill had been stopped when it should have been. "

"Sadly, I can't change anything, but I wanted to share my story and the signs to look out for. Not for one minute did I ever think my contraceptive pill could lead to a stroke, so I’m sure there are others out there also unaware.

“While I know I’ll never fully be the same as I was before the stroke, all I want now is to get back to living my life as best I can.”