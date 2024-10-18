Major rise in syphilis cases in West Midlands leads to health agency warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said its concerns over the situation were leading to it alerting health professionals across the region.

It said the West Midlands Health Protection Team is writing to GPs, local authorities, community pharmacists and other organisations to advise that the region has seen the highest percentage increase in infectious syphilis diagnoses in heterosexual men in England – and a large percentage increase of the disease in heterosexual women.

Diagnoses of infectious syphilis in the region rose to 736 in 2023, a 32 per cent increase from 557 diagnoses in 2021.

While the number of diagnoses remains highest among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM), the largest proportional rise between 2021 and 2023 was in heterosexual individuals.

Between 2021 and 2023, infectious syphilis diagnoses increased by 121 per cent – 43 to 95 – among heterosexual women, and 149 per cent – 75 to 187 – among heterosexual men, compared to 25 per cent for GBMSM – 224 to 280.

Syphilis is mainly transmitted through sexual contact, including oral sex. Once infected, it can progress over weeks or even years.

It often begins with an ulcer at the site of infection. This ulcer typically appears three to four weeks after exposure and may heal without treatment, but the infection remains and can be transmitted to others.

The UKHSA said "syphilis can be challenging to diagnose because many infections are asymptomatic".

The UKHSA has raised concerns about the increase in syphilis in the West Midlands.

A statement added: "This makes regular testing, especially if a person has sex without condoms with new or casual partners, even more crucial to help reduce cases. Testing is confidential and available through local sexual health clinics or by ordering a self-sampling kit."

Angela Cartwright, consultant in health protection, UKHSA West Midlands said: “We are very concerned by these figures, which is why we’re writing to healthcare professionals to remind them of the symptoms of syphilis and consider syphilis testing for people with symptoms.

“People might think that sexually transmitted infections (STIs) do not pose a serious health risk, but that’s not the case.

"Syphilis can cause irreversible long-term health effects if not treated, including severe heart, brain, bone, eye and nerve complications.

"It can also be passed on to an unborn baby during pregnancy and may lead to miscarriage or long-term disability.

"The good news is that once diagnosed, syphilis can be readily treated and cured with antibiotics, usually a single or course of injections, or a short course of tablets.

"People need to avoid any sexual contact for at least two weeks after their treatment has finished, to make sure the infection does not return or spread. Untreated syphilis will not go away on its own.

“This worrying increase in our region shows that we have not confined syphilis to the history books.

"By using condoms with new and casual partners and regular testing for STIs – if having condomless sex, people can greatly reduce their risk of getting and spreading syphilis.”

More information on syphilis can be found on the NHS website.