RSPCA says animals in need of forever homes at 'crisis point' as one dog still unadopted 500 days on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After 519 long days at the animal welfare charity's centre in Birmingham, cross-breed Missy remains unadopted.

She is one of 118 under the RSPCA's care who had been waiting more than 100 days for a new home as of October 3, it has been revealed.

Missy has become one of the charity's longest staying 'residents' and is still searching for a calm place to live, with a garden and someone to love.

Missy is still searching for her forever home more than 500 days later

The RSPCA has today revealed that across England and Wales, the average length of time dogs, cats and rabbits are having to wait before adoption has risen by 31 per cent over the past five years, climbing from 31.7 days in 2019 to 41.4 days in 2023.

The charity said many animal centres are "bursting at the seams" and unable to take in new arrivals, contributing to a "rehoming crisis".

It added that one reason it has so many long-stay animals across its 14 national centres is that it prioritises those rescued from cruelty and neglect, who require time to recover and are often in need of a more experienced owner.

Denim at the RSPCA's Birmingham centre is another longer stay 'resident'

Karen Colman, who leads the RSPCA team finding places for rescued animals, said: "We are appealing to potential adopters to, where possible, consider rehoming pets which have spent a particularly long time waiting for their forever home at our centres.

“We have so many absolutely wonderful dogs, cats and rabbits who through absolutely no fault of their own are sitting at rescue centres waiting patiently for the next chapter of their lives to begin. That chapter cannot start without the public coming forward to offer them homes.

“As well as the lucky animals who tend to fly out of our centres into new homes, there are others who have more specific rehoming requirements because of the environments and conditions they were subjected to before being rescued.

“Very sadly, these are the animals we find most challenging to find new homes for. We are especially keen for those people with higher levels of pet-owning experience and patience to step forward and consider adopting one of our more ‘hard to rehome’ animals, because the situation has reached a crisis point."

Nylon at the RSPCA's Birmingham centre needs a forever home

Ms Colman added that spaces at rehoming centres are "like gold dust".

She said: "There’s a log-jam that prevents another newly rescued animal from getting a rehoming place.

"We currently have hundreds of animals in our care forced to wait in temporary and emergency boarding accommodation because pets already at our rehoming centres are not being adopted fast enough.

"Our rehoming centres are crying out for people who have the desire, dedication, time, facilities and willingness to step forward and offer to adopt our long stay animals.

"They can do this with the confidence that the RSPCA rehoming team will give them all the help, advice and support they need to make the animals transition from centre to home a positive one."

The RSPCA is appealing for people to take part in its annual Adoptober October rehoming drive, to help find a forever home for pets in need.

Potential adopters can visit the charity's Find A Pet webpage to see all of the animals currently in the charity’s care who are looking for their perfect match.

Supporters can also help by donating online or calling 0300 123 8181.