Pregnant women and older adults eligible for RSV vaccine in Wolverhampton

RSV is a major respiratory virus that is common over the winter period. While the symptoms vary for most, the virus accounts for around 30,000 hospitalisations of children under five in the UK annually.

The virus can also be severe in older adults, causing pneumonia and flare-ups of existing lung disease.

Heading into the winter season, Wolverhampton Council is now encouraging all those eligible to book their vaccine to give themselves the best protection.

John Denley, Wolverhampton's director of public health, said: "RSV is a common cause of coughs and colds. Infections usually get better by themselves but can sometimes be serious for babies and older adults.

"The RSV vaccine is given all year round but it's particularly important that people who are eligible for the jab make sure they are protected as we head into the winter months when the virus is more common."

All women who are at least 28 weeks pregnant are being offered a single dose of the RSV vaccine to help protect their newborn babies, while all adults aged 75 and over are also eligible and will be invited by their GP.