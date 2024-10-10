Brand new mental health unit for older adults unveiled in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Attendees were able to take a look around the new Dorothy Pattison Older Adult Unit during a celebration of the facility on Friday, October 4.

The Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands, Derrick Anderson CBE, led the unveiling, where he was joined by members of staff from across the trust who have made the ambitious project a reality.

Along with a ribbon cutting ceremony, speeches and tours, the event included a presentation of art work from current patients at nearby Bloxwich Hospital and a poetry reading from local poetry winner Connor Hill.

Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands, Derrick Anderson CBE, leading the ribbon cutting at the event

The new unit, which is based alongside the existing Dorothy Pattison Hospital, has two ground floor wards with en-suite accommodation, flexible therapy space and an outdoor garden area.

Many of the patients cared for at the hospital will have dementia, so dementia-friendly elements have been integral to the design to support people in a sensitive and safe way during their stay.

As well as providing a modern, safe environment, the build has a focus on energy-efficient design and will have a small number of electric car charge points, a first for the trust.

Jeremy Vanes, Chair of Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are delighted to celebrate this wonderful new facility which will make a real difference to mental health care for older adults in Walsall and the wider Black Country.

“I would like to thank staff across our trust who work around the clock to serve patients. The unveiling of this facility marks a new chapter for older adult mental health care in the Black Country, but it also demonstrates the continuation of our commitment to provide the best possible experience for people in our care.

“It was wonderful to celebrate this new facility with the Lord Lieutenant and to share with him the hard work and dedication of our staff who are committed to providing the best possible care for our communities across the Black Country.”

Derrick Anderson CBE, the Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands, said: “I was delighted to unveil the new Dorothy Pattison Older Adult Unit and to learn more about how it will enhance the quality of care provided to the Black Country community.

“Dementia is a challenge faced by many families across our community, and the journey for those living with the condition is often a deeply personal and difficult one.

"This unit will provide personalised, specialist care for people with dementia which will make a significant impact on patients, their carers and families.

“I would like to thank those who have worked tirelessly to bring this project to life. It is through their dedication that some of the most vulnerable in our society, older adults with mental health needs, are provided the dignity, care, and support that they need.”