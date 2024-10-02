Hundreds of patients to be transferred to Midland Metropolitan Hospital from this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

MMUH in Smethwick will finally welcome its first patients on Sunday, with 300 coming from the closing Sandwell Hospital A&E department that day, 60 maternity patients from City Hospital on November 6, and 220 patients from City Hospital on November 10.

Explaining the decision, Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust has said: “By closing Sandwell Hospital A&E and City Hospital A&E, we are bringing two emergency departments together to provide and more specialists under one roof.”

Midland Metropolitan Hospital, Smethwick, finally opens this weekend

Patients are advised to continue using their closest A&E at either Sandwell Hospital or City Hospital until they close.

The transfers will be carried out using 60 ambulances and a combination of emergency vehicles and non-emergency patient transport service ambulances.

All of those being used will be in addition to normal ambulance numbers, to ensure there is no detriment to the daily 999 service.

A look around the brand new huge Midland Metropolitan Hospital, Smethwick, which opens this weekend.

WMAS Head of Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Response James Williams, said: “A lot of hard work has gone into this project over the last nine months to ensure we are fully prepared to transfer patients to the new hospital.

“We have worked closely with colleagues from Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals throughout the planning process and are confident the plans we have put in place will ensure patients are moved efficiently and safely.

“Our staff are used to moving patients every single day, it is what we do as a service. We will ensure every patient has the correct level of care provided to them when moving between hospitals, depending on the severity of their condition.

“I would like to thank everyone who has played a part in getting us to this stage, and to all of the staff members who have agreed to work extra shifts to ensure the three transfer days will operate above our normal business as usual levels.”