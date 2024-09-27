'A lot of parents won't make it through': Councillor backs hospice campaign to save vital funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Funding for the Children’s Hospice Grant is set to run out in December. Walsall Council agreed to urge the government to protect the grant for a minimum of five years and increase the funding each year in line with inflation.

Without the funding, Acorns Children’s Hospice in Walsall could be forced to reduce its services or even turn children away. In a bid to rally support, Councillor Murphy bravely shared her first-hand experience with the organisation.

She said: “My son and my family used the services at Acorns Children’s Hospice here in Walsall. To the outside world, you look like you are only a mother to a disabled child to some people.

Councillor Kerry Murphy

“Well let me tell you, you’re not only a mum. You’re a doctor, you’re a nurse, you’re a social worker, you’re an advocate, you’re a wonder woman. But people will try to tell you differently.

“When you have a child with profound mental and physical disabilities, and such complex medical needs, babysitters are non-existent. When he stops breathing and you’ve got to get the medication in, it’s only trained professionals who can do it.

“You take your other kids to school, you’re watching your son all the while until your other kids come back. Then when they’re back you ask them to watch their brother for half an hour while you make the tea, so they become young carers.

“Then your husband walks in at 7pm at night, and I’ll go to bed, then he gets me up as he’s got to go to work and I’m up all night watching our son. I was a part-time mum to my other children and part-time wife.

In August, Acorns Children's Hospice launched an urgent appeal to save vital funding

“So when Acorns approached me and said ‘we can offer you respite’, the relief washes over you. The relief washes over you, but also the guilt, because I should be able to look after my own son. But you can’t. You really can’t.

“I don’t know if my marriage would have made it through without the work Acorns did. They looked after my other children as well, taking them to football matches and things like that, to show them they’re not the only children who have to look after someone.

“If the services are cut, there’ll be a lot of parents out there who won’t make it through. I really can’t tell you how much it means to families like me.”

Members applauded Councillor Murphy for bravely sharing her experiences, with some councillors offering their first hand accounts.

Councillor K Hussain said: “I admire councillor Murphy for her courage, her bravery and caring for her child. Presently I’ve got a relative who’s three years old, he’s been in palliative care for two years, end of life. Acorns has been a lifeline for the family. Without them, it would be have been even more difficult

“I had a daughter who was 10 months old, who passed away in 2008. I understand councillor Murphy’s plight and what she’s been through. I was not going to speak on this motion but after hearing councillor Murphy she’s prompted me to speak. I ask all the chamber to support this.”

Councillor Nawaz added: “I, too, wasn’t going to speak, but Kerry, I just want to commend you. When you do have a poorly child, and I spent many nights at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, you are not in control at all.

“The medics come, the doctors come and start doing things. The life of your child is in the hands of others and you’re helpless. All you want to do is hug your child and take them away from that.

“I have full admiration for what you’ve done. And never let anybody say you’re not a great person, because you are.

“One of the important points here is that we are the sixth largest economy in the world. These kinds of services should be statutory funded, not going from person to person asking for donations.

“We as a country are big enough, strong enough and rich enough to support our kids going through such horrendous items. It’s no question we will be supporting this.”

Acorns has launched a petition to save the Children’s Hospice Grant. To view the petition, go to change.org/p/save-the-children-s-hospice-grant?utm_medium=custom_url&utm_source=share_petition&recruited_by_id=acf2ba10-3f65-11ef-a204-9bf1ae3e7dd9

For more information on Acorns Children’s Hospice or to donate, visit acorns.org.uk/