'These could be the difference between life and death' – alarming vaccination figures reveal children in West Midlands are at risk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In some areas of our region around a quarter of youngsters have not had essential jabs to protect against measles, mumps and rubella.

That compares to the best area in the country for take up, Cumbria, where almost 95 per cent of children are protected.

The data shows that most areas of the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire have seen a fall in vaccinations.

NHS England figures covering 2023/24 show that not a single vaccine met the target needed to ensure diseases cannot spread among youngsters.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says to achieve herd immunity (which stops illnesses transmitting across the population), at least 95 per cent of children should receive their set of vaccine doses for each illness.

The new data shows 91.9 per cent of five-year-olds had received one dose of the MMR (measles, mumps & rubella) vaccine, the lowest level since 2010/11, while just 83.9 per cent had received both doses, the lowest since 2009/10.

Uptake of the first MMR dose at 24 months stood at 88.9 per cent in 2023/24 - again, the lowest since 2009/10.

Coverage of all the main vaccines fell year-on-year, with the largest drop seen for the Hib/MenC vaccine, which protects against Haemophilus influenzae type B and meningitis C.

This stood at 89.4 per cent for children aged five in 2023/24, down from 90.4 per cent in 2022/23 and the lowest level since 2011/12.

All other vaccines decreased by about 0.5 per cent.

The last time any vaccine surpassed the target of 95 per cent uptake was in 2020/21, when 5-1 vaccine coverage among five-year-olds stood at 95.2 per cent.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is urging parents to check their children's vaccinations are up to date amid fears of a back-to-school surge of diseases like measles and whooping cough due to falling vaccine rates.

The NHS says vaccines prevent more than 5,000 deaths and 100,000 hospital admissions each year in England.

Experts say vaccines are essential to protect children

Dr Vanessa Saliba, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist, said: "As a mum and doctor, I know the additional stress that comes with having a sick child.

"I encourage all parents to take up the offer of vaccinations for their children at the right time, to give them the best protection from preventable diseases.

"Childhood vaccines prevent babies and children from suffering needlessly and can even be life-saving."

Dr Saliba said she was pleased that parents whose children have missed vaccines are coming forward in the light of campaigns, but she added: "We are a long way from ensuring all are protected and safe."

UKHSA data shows that over 13 per cent of previously unvaccinated children had one dose of the MMR jab between August 2023 and April 2024.

She continued: "And importantly vaccination is also about not spreading the disease to others who may be more vulnerable.

"It only takes one case of measles to get into a school or nursery where many children are unprotected for numbers to suddenly surge.

"It's never too late to catch up.

"If you're not sure if your child is up to date with all their vaccines, check their Red Book or contact your GP practice, who can book an appointment if needed. Don't put it off, please act today."

The new data shows 91.2 per cent of children in England had completed the first course of the 6-in-1 vaccine by the age of 12 months in 2023/24, down from 91.8 per cent the previous year.

The 6-in-1 vaccine protects against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, disease caused by Haemophilus influenzae type B, and hepatitis B.

The first course consists of three doses, given at eight, 12 and 16 weeks.

There has been a "general downward trend" in uptake of this vaccine since a peak of 94.7 per cent in 2012/13, NHS England said.

It added that the NHS and GP practices have been sending reminders to the parents and carers of children not fully vaccinated.

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, said: "Too many children are still not fully vaccinated against diseases like measles and whooping cough, which can cause serious illness and are preventable.

"Vaccinations have been protecting children for decades and are offered free as part of the NHS routine immunisation programme, saving thousands of lives and preventing tens of thousands of hospital admissions every year.

"We would advise parents to urgently check their child's vaccination records and ensure they're protected from becoming seriously unwell."

The data shows London had the lowest uptake levels in England of MMR, with 73.1 per cent of children having received both doses by the age of five, and 86.2 per cent of children getting all three doses of the 6-in-1 vaccine by their first birthday.

Here is a breakdown of the proportion of children in our region who received both doses of their MMR vaccine by their fifth birthday, by upper-tier local authority area.

The list is ordered by the percentage of children who received both doses and reads from left to right: name of local authority; proportion of five-year-olds vaccinated in 2023/24; proportion of five-year-olds vaccinated (in brackets) in 2022/23.

UK's top Cumbria 94.8% (93.5%)

Worcestershire 90.6% (90.6%)

Shropshire 89.3% (89.8%)

Warwickshire 88.2% (88.5%)

Staffordshire 87.9% (89.3%)

Dudley 87.9% (89.3%)

Telford & Wrekin 85.5% (87.0%)

Walsall 83.2% (83.1%)

Sandwell 79.4% (80.2%)

Wolverhampton 77.6% (79.1%)

Birmingham 74.8% (75.1%)

UK's bottom Hackney 60.8% (56.3%)