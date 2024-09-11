"It was very emotional": Wolverhampton man walks for three days and nights through Spain for charity following mum's death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Scott Pitchford, from Wolverhampton, walked day and night from Malaga Airport to Gibraltar, a total of 44 hours and 158 kilometres, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 44-year-old, who was born and raised in Codsall and now lives in La Linea in the south of Spain, set himself the challenge after his mom, Sue, passed away after suffering with cancer.

Scott Ptchford and his mum, Sue, who died from cancer last year.

He set off from Malaga at 1.30pm on August 26 and began walking, only stopping for food, water and a freshen-up.

The next day was his birthday and the day after marked one year since his mom's passing. Last year, Scott found out the tragic news as he landed at Manchester airport on his way to visit her.

Scott Ptchford walked for three days and nights across Spain to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

"I knew it was going to be a difficult day so I tried to do something positive," Scott said. "I set myself on walking, and I only drifted off once while I stopped to have some food. I think I fell asleep for 20 minutes – but I was going the whole time, I just had my music and took in the sights."

Sue, who also lived in Codsall and would sometimes help her husband at Bilston market, was looked after by Macmillan nurses as she first battled Hodgkins Lymphoma and later lung cancer.

Scott said he couldn't thank the nurses enough for the care and support they showed towards his mom and him, and he was determined to raise some money for the charity.

Scott and his mom, Sue.

The promotional executive who works for Grosvenor Casinos in Ocean Village, Gibraltar, said its umbrella company, Rank, also did their bit and matched the donations made by employees – brining his total raised to £4,461.

Scott said he was offered some company on the walk, but thought it was best to do it alone.

"I didn't know what frame of mind I'd be in, so I thought that was best," he said.

The walk wasn't short of obstacles – his faulty GPS was leading him onto motorways where he had to 'dodge lorries' but that was not the most difficult part, he said.

"Doing the walk on the morning of the 28th when she died was very emotional," Scott said.

"As I got closer to home, I had to walk on the side of dual carriageway and I really started to feel it. I knew I needed to complete it but my eyes were shutting from exhaustion. It also didn't help that my sat nav kept taking me the wrong way!"

But it also had its highs.

"On the first day I was going through resorts where I used to work as a holiday rep, and that brought back lots of memories. Another great bit was when I realised I had finished at Gibraltar, it was such a relief."

The Wolves supporter, who lives with his partner Nicola and dog Molineux, finally crossed the finish line and met his partner and friends in a nearby pub.

"I said I would have a pint and a shot of whiskey when I got there – but while Nicola and my friend were talking, I fell asleep!"

Anyone wishing to donate to Scott's cause can do so at justgiving.com/fundraising/suepitchfordwalkmalagatogibraltar.