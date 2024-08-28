'His eye was popping out': Wolverhampton mum's terror after dog attack left her pet missing an eye

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mother-of-one, Ola Niklewicz, 30, had decided to take one of her dogs, two-year-old French bulldog Ronnie, for a walk in her local field in Wolverhampton last Friday, August 23.

While playing a game of fetch with Ronnie, she claimed a 'Doodle-mix' dog came "out of nowhere" and put "Ronnie's whole head in its mouth" before clamping down.

Quick-thinking Ola said she jumped into action, restricting the airway of the other dog - a technique she said she learned on social media - forcing it to release Ronnie and run away, leaving him with gruesome injuries.

The moment was witnessed by her 10-year-old son, Malaki, who has autism, and Ola said it "traumatised" him as Ronnie's eye was left popping out of his head before he was rushed to a vet.

At the vet, one of Ronnie's eyes had to be removed, at the cost of £600, and Ola is now appealing to the owners of the other dog to "do the right thing" and get in touch with her.

She said she's mostly worried because the attack "could have happened" to her or her son.

Ronnie at the Vet shortly after the incident