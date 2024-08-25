'Inspirational' Wednesbury nurse with the 'sunniest disposition' retires after 28 years at Walsall trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Urology clinical nurse specialist, Maureen Carr, has spent the past 28 years working for the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which is based at Walsall Manor Hospital.

The 66-year-old started off her nursing career at Sandwell Hospital in 1991 before going on to work for Nuffield Health in Birmingham as a staff nurse.

In 1996, she joined the urology team at Walsall Healthcare and has been there ever since.

Maureen Carr is hanging up her uniform after 28 years at a Walsall healthcare trust

The mum-of-three said her career highlights include being named as the healthcare trust's "Mentor of the Year" in 2011, working with colleagues and meeting patients.

As she enters retirement, Maureen said she plans to jet off on holiday and spend time with family.

Maureen, who is from Wednesbury, said: "I will miss the patients and my colleagues. I will miss everyone but it’s time to go – I’m 66 now.

"I am hoping to on holiday and will be looking after my great granddaughter and grandson."

Sallyanne Swain, Macmillan urology assistant practitioner, has worked with Maureen for 25 years and said she will be "greatly missed".

Sallyanne added: "She has been a mentor, an inspiration and a pain! Maureen has the sunniest disposition and her colleagues and patients alike love and respect her.

“She has taught so many people so much throughout her nursing career, and will be greatly missed by her colleagues.

“Her patients always speak highly of her and the care she provides. I wish her all the best in her retirement, although I’m sad to see her leave. Enjoy your shopping and grandchildren and have a happy retirement, Mo."

Deb Allport, ear nose and throat (ENT) clinical nurse, has known Maureen for two decades.

She said: "Maureen is a downright good person who is passionate, caring and very laid back. She is a lovely person who always puts the patients first and is a credit to her profession.

"I have never known her lose her temper or get stressed or anxious. She is very grounded and it’s sad to see her leave."

Karen Parsley, senior clinical support worker, said Maureen sometimes stays hours after the end of her shift to talk to patients.

She added: "She is a really lovely nurse – she takes the time to listen to people. Sometimes she will be here until 4pm or 5pm talking to patients when she’s supposed to finish her shift at 1pm.

"We used to have get-togethers upstairs and she always made me up some food – she would always sort everyone out. I can’t believe she’s leaving."