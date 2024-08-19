Fun-filled nursing home garden party raises £1,000 - this is what the residents want to spend it on

Oldbury Grange Nursing Home, in Oldbury, is raising funds to build a bar to help oil the wheels at regular quiz nights and cheese and wine events.

There was much hilarity at the nursing home on Saturday at a sack race, a singer joined in the festivities and there was a bouncy castle for children.

And people were invited to throw wet sponges at the hard-working staff to add a few more pounds to the residents' funds.

Oldbury Grange Nursing Home in Bridgnorth host a garden party for residents and families. In Picture: Richard Fellows and Jill Fellows with their 1961 Austin A35 Van.

"I got soaked," said general manager Jodie Haines. "I had a bucket of water thrown over my head.

"We have residents' meetings once a week and they are full of wonderful ideas."

Oldbury Grange Nursing Home in Bridgnorth host a garden party for residents and families..

The ideas for Saturday were put into action by social life co-ordinators Mandy Bullock and Tracey Wright.

On Facebook the nursing home expressed a "heartfelt thank you" to everyone who attended and helped out.

"Your presence added immense joy to the celebration and we are sincerely grateful to each and every one of you," the post read.

Oldbury Grange Nursing Home in Bridgnorth host a garden party for residents and families..

"The weather was kind for us for a change and we are happy you enjoyed the day with your loved ones."

Some of the residents have only a small amount of time left to live and Jodie explained that events help to bring them happiness.

And they do have a lot of fun, with more to come.

As well as wanting a bar installed - and pumps have already been donated - they want a candy car and days out.

The nursing home is owned by Welford Health Care and currently provides 62 residents with personal care plans for everything from dementia and end-of-life to daycare.

And Saturday's fun isn't the end of the laugher for the amazing people at the nursing home.

They are planning to hold a black tie event to celebrate recently being rated as Good by inspectors at the Care Quality Commission.

There are plans for residents, staff and families to don their best suits and dresses to walk on the red carpet.

Now they have the garden party out of the way, attentions will be turned to holding the special event in September.