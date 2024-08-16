Watch as devoted Shropshire widower sings for 12 hours in memory of 'brave' wife

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nick Palmer, from Shifnal, put his vocals chords to the ultimate test to honour his wife Anne, who suffered an aggressive tumour and died in May 2022, aged 63 - just before the couple's 40th wedding anniversary.

The challenge was also to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Nick and Anne first met while they were at teacher training college in Madeley, Staffordshire.

"She was absolutely gorgeous, stunning," Nick said. " At the time we got talking, I was in the library and I had a hole in my jumper. She never let me forget it.

"We got quite close but then I didn't see her for a fortnight because I was in the sick bay with strep throat. She thought I'd ditched her."

But they quickly re-kindled their romance and married at Shifnal Methodist Church in August 1982.

They both went on to have successful teaching careers, Nick at Deansfield Community School in Wolverhampton and Perton Middle School, and Anne at St Georges Primary School in Telford.

They had son Matthew and daughter Rachael, who gave them five grandchildren.

Sadly, Anne was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and became very ill.

Shifnal widower Nick Palmer sang for 12 hours in memory of his late wife Anne

Nick would often serenade her, and during the Covid pandemic, with strict lockdown rules in place and bans on hospital visitors, he sang Neil Diamond's September Rain down the phone.

"That song is quite significant to me," he said. "It made her smile."

Friends and family would visit Anne at home and her granddaughter would read to her as loved ones as well as carers from Gold Standard Care in Shifnal rallied round in her final days.

"Anne was incredibly brave to the end, making it as easy as it could be for everyone who loved her," Nick said.

It was that outpouring of love which made Nick want to give something back.

"My brother was in a band and I always enjoyed singing," he said.

"She (Anne) would walk in and try and put me off sometimes but she loved the songs. I used to sing to her quite often."

On the challenge itself, he said: "I took out some of my favourite songs because they are quite straining (on the voice).

"But after 10 hours I was able to do some quite high-pitched Elton John as well as Neil Diamond and Elvis. I tried to sing everything as well as I possibly could.

"Some of my family and friends fired off party poppers and gave out prosecco at the end so it was a nice way to finish."

Anne Palmer

He added: "Like many of us our lives have been negatively impacted by cancer.

"In 2020 my wife's beloved best friend, Lorraine, was taken. And in 2016 my wonderful Mum, Stella, was taken. Many more of the people I hold dear have also been affected by cancer.

"So I'm did this sing-a-thon in memory of all who have been taken by this cruel illness. I sing for all those who have fought cancer and I sing for all those who are currently fighting.

"If you are able to, please donate whatever you can to this very important cause and help with the fight against cancer.

"We've lost far too many amazing people far too soon."

To give Nick's fundraising a boost, visit justgiving.com/page/nick-palmer-singathon?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fnick-palmer-singathon&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share