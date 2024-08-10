Bestie mums who met in neonatal unit celebrate getting their children ready for primary school

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Back in 2019 Amanda Stacham, 41, and Steph Dalton, 36, had no idea each other existed, but a twist of fate brought them together in New Cross hospital, both having had emergency C-sections for their premature children.

Amanda, a civil servant from Wolverhampton, gave birth to twins Leonardo and Kimberly 12 weeks early while Steph, a nurse, gave birth to her daughter Freya, 15 weeks early.

While laying in her hospital bed - wondering if she would ever be able to take Freya home - Steph spotted a familiar face who ended up being a relative of Amanda, which laid the foundations for a simultaneous pregnancy journey they could both support each other on.

Left to right: Freya, Steph, Leonardo, Kimberly, Amanda. Image: Express & Star

Image: Express&Star

Image: Express&Star

Now, four years later, both Amanda's and Steph’s children have come on leaps and bounds with their own quirky personalities, and are set to start primary school next month.

Speaking exclusively to the Express & Star, Steph, said: “When I found out I was pregnant in June 2019, it was a bit of surprise.

“Everything was fine until my waters broke at 23 weeks pregnant, I was in hospital for eight days and didn't go into labour.

"At 25 weeks I got an infection and was admitted into New Cross Hospital where they had to bring Freya out due to the infection, so I had an emergency C-section.”