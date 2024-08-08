'We were deeply concerned' – Wolverhampton care provider rated 'inadequate' second time in a row

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In April, Santos Careon Berry Street was visited by Care Quality Commission(CQC) inspectors after they received concerns about people's safety.

The domiciliary care service, that is currently providing at home care for six patients, was found to be unsafe and badly led.

The inspectors were also checking on the care provider's progress since their last visit in October and found that 'significant improvements' had not been made.

A report published today found several continued breaches around person centred care, consent, safe care and treatment and governance.

It said that the healthcare provider still was not ensuring that risks to people were properly assessed, meaning staff did not have access to guidance to support them safely.

It also said that there were still no systems in place to make sure medication was being safely administered.

There also continued to be a lack of effective management which meant people's care was not 'effectively monitored', placing them at risk of potential harm.