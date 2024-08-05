Wolverhampton man had penis amputated after 'bad bruise' turned out to be much more sinister

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shaun Evans, 55, first started to feel a discomfort down below in June 2022.

He said it felt like a "bad bruise" at first but became concerned when he noticed blood while showering.

Shaun told his doctor, who was treating him following a heart attack earlier that year, and he was referred.

The doctor thought it might be penile cancer but couldn't be sure and Shaun was only diagnosed following a biopsy in September 2022 - following several hospital stays.

During this time Shaun's symptoms were so bad he couldn't walk because of his agony.

He was then given the devastating news that they would likely need to amputate his penis and had the operation in December 2022 to remove it - two days before Christmas.

Shaun has had to come to terms with the amputation but is happy to have his life back and is up walking and without pain.

There is a possibility he can have a reconstruction but doctors often like to wait until patients have been cancer free for five years.

Shaun hopes to raise awareness after experts reveal the rare and aggressive cancer is on the rise.

Shaun Evans on December 20, 2022, at Heartlands hospital, Birmingham. Photo: SWNS

Shaun, who previously worked as police support, from Wolverhampton, said: "It was the loneliest I'd felt in my life. [When he was diagnosed]

"It was just numbness.

"It can seriously effect masculinity. It's not the end.

"I went through all the emotions. I thought 'I'm a freak', 'no one is going to want you'.

"This is the new Shaun.

"People are going to accept you as you are."