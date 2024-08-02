Lives of thousands of fish at risk as algae 'growth rocket' hits pool at Stourbridge park

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The outbreak was spotted in the pool at Mary Stevens Park on Thursday and is now being professionally treated, Dudley Council bosses said.

Algae – which often forms a green film over water and multiplies in warm temperatures – reduces oxygen levels, which could put the lives of the fish at the park at risk.

Algae has been spotted in the pool at Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge

It comes as the region has been hit with a mini heatwave this week, with temperatures reaching highs of 27C (80.6F).

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member responsible for parks at the local authority, urged residents not to be alarmed by the water's blue tinge which is "part of the treatment plan".

He said: "Exceptionally sunny and warm periods result in sunlight penetrating the water and increasing algae growth.

“Algae reduces oxygen levels in the pool and can be harmful to fish and general water quality, so we have had to take action.

“Visitors to the park will notice the pool to have a blue appearance, but I would urge them not to be alarmed by this.

“It is part of our treatment plan to reflect the sun, reduce algae and improve the oxygen within the pool. We have also deployed an additional pump to compliment the work of the central fountain to improve oxygen levels.”

Blue-green algae outbreaks have already been recorded across Scotland, Northern Ireland and England, with people warned to keep out of affected ponds and lakes due to the high risks.

In particular, people have been warned to keep their four-legged friends away from affected water, as the toxins in algae can be fatal to dogs.

Meanwhile, as temperatures soared to 26C (80F) on Monday, duckweed coated the Stourbridge Canal near to the Red House Glass Cone in Wordsley, leaving a bright green film on top of the water.

Duckweed coated the Stourbridge Canal near Wordsley earlier this week

The Canal and River Trust said the plant, while not harmful to wildlife, becomes a "major issue" when the weather gets warmer, multiplying in the summer at a "phenomenal growth rate".